Bears Give This Signal By Not Placing N’Keal Harry On IR

N’Keal Harry’s tumultuous three years with the New England Patriots finally came to an end this offseason when he was traded to the Chicago Bears.

The change of scenery hasn’t really changed much for Harry, though, as the 6-foot-4, 225-pound wide receiver is off to a rocky start with the Bears. First, there were dropped passes during the second training camp practice before Harry suffered a high ankle sprain.

But is there finally some good news for Harry?

The Bears did not give Harry an injured reserve designation on Wednesday, according to Adam Hodge of CHGO Sports, which could indicate that Harry is close to returning to the field. The proposed timeline for Harry to come back after reportedly having tightrope surgery on Aug. 11 was around eight weeks.

Chicago could have put Harry on IR, which would have meant the wideout would need to sit out the first four games of the season. It seems Harry now will most likely be back within the first four weeks of the regular season since the Bears kept him off the IR.

Harry, a 2019 first-round pick, will look to bounce back following a dreadful final season with the Patriots. The 24-year-old made just 12 receptions for 184 yards and no touchdowns last year. Harry caught just 57 passes on 103 targets during his time in New England.

The injury news is a positive for Harry, and besides for his on-field performance, the ankle injury shouldn’t hold him back for making his return to Foxboro when the Bears visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 7 contest.