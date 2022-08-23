Ex-Celtic Guard Reportedly ‘Legit Consideration’ To Return To Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Lakers will have LeBron James around for at least two years, and Los Angeles reportedly is looking to fine-tune their roster before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

James signed a two-year extension worth at least $97.1 million on Aug. 17, and despite reported interest in Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have made small moves as first-time head coach Darvin Ham will try to bring success back to Los Angeles with the trio of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers have signed Thomas Bryant in the offseason, and NBA insider Marc Stein reported Tuesday Dennis Schröder is a “legit consideration” to re-sign with Los Angeles. The former Boston Celtics guard played with the Lakers in the 2020-21 season and reportedly rejected a four-year, $84 million extension after the that season. Schröder, who turns 29 on Sept. 15, has said the contract was never put in front of him, but the veteran guard did admit he felt he wasn’t a fit alongside James and Davis.

That would make a return an interesting one with Westbrook in the mix as well. Perhaps a bench role would fit better for Schröder as opposed to a starting position — he started all 61 games he played in during the 2020-21 season.

Stein reported the signing would depend on “how the rest of their roster develops.” This is likely a reference to Westbrook’s uncertain future in Los Angeles. The Lakers and Nets have reportedly spoken about a Westbrook-Irving swap, but the LA trio of James, Davis and Westbrook reportedly met and agreed to make things work out this season.

Schröder finished his 2021-22 season with the Houston Rockets after the Celtics traded him for Daniel Theis. The guard averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 assists in 64 games.