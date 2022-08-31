Ex-NFL CB Orlando Scandrick Supports Tom Brady’s 11-Day Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

Former NFL cornerback and longtime Dallas Cowboy (2008-2017) Orlando Scandrick, made it clear that he has no issue with the nonappearance of quarterback Tom Brady amid Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

Scandrick, a former NFL veteran of 11 seasons, now 35, spoke with TMZ Sports — defending the seven-time Super Bowl champ while also acknowledging that he finds the situation to be “fragile.”

“I think it’s fine,” Scandrick told TMZ Sports. “I think you’ve got to weigh the reward and the risk. I think Tom Brady’s a very, very proven person in this league, and if anybody is going to get the benefit of the doubt, it’s going to be him and I would have given it to him.”

Brady, who initially left camp on Aug. 11 due to “personal things,” rearrived during Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 22 — spoke with members of the media postgame, for the first time since his departure following a 27-10 loss. He cited his age and responsibilities as the main reasons for his absence while keeping his answer quite vague.