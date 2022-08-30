How Cole Strange ‘Very Much’ Impressed Patriots In First NFL Preseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Cole Strange is not a finished product at this early stage of his NFL career. But Bill Belichick likes what he’s seen from the New England Patriots’ surprise first-round draft pick.

Belichick was asked Tuesday to evaluate how Strange performed in his first Patriots training camp and preseason. The 24-year-old Chattanooga product has been locked into New England’s starting left guard spot since he arrived in May and was a full practice participant throughout the spring and summer.

“Cole has been out there every day,” Belichick said in a video conference. “He’s taken a lot of snaps, a lot of reps, which he needs. He has learned from them and improved fundamentally and in a lot of areas. Still has a ways to go. He’s seeing a different level of player than what he saw in college from a talent standpoint. In addition, there are more looks, more identification, more things that the defenses do to cause the offense problems. We’ve seen that in the preseason games from New York, Carolina, to Vegas, and the practices against Vegas and Carolina.

“The multiplicity of things that those teams did — more in practice than in the games, but some of it showed up in the games, as well, so the wheels are turning, like they are for all rookies.”

Strange was one of just two Patriots players (along with third-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings) to start all three of the team’s preseason games. He played a total of 77 offensive snaps during New England’s exhibition slate — necessary seasoning as he makes the significant leap from the Football Championship Subdivision to the NFL.

This was not a dominant camp for Strange — opposing D-linemen sometimes gave him problems in 1-on-1 and team drills — but not a discouraging one, either. He’s the Patriots’ most athletic offensive lineman and plays with a tenacity that should endear him to New England fans.

Were the Patriots wise to draft Strange — a projected Day 2 prospect — with the 29th overall pick? That remains to be seen. But Belichick is encouraged by the rookie’s progress thus far.