How Red Sox’s Trevor Story Fared In Second Straight Rehab Assignment

Trevor Story first took the field on Wednesday for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, marking his first organized baseball appearance in 44 since landing on the Boston Red Sox’s injured list on July 16.

On Thursday, Story returned to the Sea Dogs starting lineup, at second base and delivered a trio of quality at-bats for Portland.

The big league veteran of seven seasons finished his second consecutive rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, and two RBIs — finishing a triple shy of hitting for the cycle — before being substituted by infielder Ricardo Cubillan after seven innings.

What a Story!

Trevor Story adds a home run and is now 3-for-3 with a single, double, and home run in his second game with the Sea Dogs on a MLB rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/HsZo4sViJs — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 25, 2022

Story, who has played in 81 games this season for the Red Sox, last took the field for the big league club on Jul. 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays where he suffered a wrist injury. The 29-year-old has since missed the entire month of August, recovering with the season’s end quickly approaching.

The next step is for Story to undergo an evaluation in Boston on Friday, as reported by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.