Mystery Patriot Revealed: New England Reportedly Signs Safety

We now know the identities of both of the Patriots’ new defensive backfield additions.

Two safeties made their New England practice debuts Tuesday at training camp. One was Brad Hawkins, an undrafted rookie whose signing was reported Monday by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. The other was Jalen Elliott, per a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Hawkins and Elliott were assigned Nos. 35 and 36, respectively.

For those updating Patriots rosters at home (or at practice today), please add the following defensive backs, both of whom worked out for the team Monday:



?35: Brad Hawkins (Michigan)

?36: Jalen Elliott (Notre Dame) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 2, 2022

Both of the Patriots? new DBs are running with the safeties. pic.twitter.com/Jvh4Vh4Vtx — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 2, 2022

The Patriots have some familiarity with Elliott, a Notre Dame product who initially signed with the Detroit Lions in 2020. Current Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia was Detroit’s head coach at the time.

Elliott was cut by the Lions in September 2020 but returned in September 2021 and split last season between Detroit’s practice squad and active roster, appearing in eight games with one start. He’s listed at 6 feet, 210 pounds.