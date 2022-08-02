Mystery Patriot Revealed: New England Reportedly Signs Safety

We now know the identities of both of the Patriots’ new defensive backfield additions.
Two safeties made their New England practice debuts Tuesday at training camp. One was Brad Hawkins, an undrafted rookie whose signing was reported Monday by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. The other was Jalen Elliott, per a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Hawkins and Elliott were assigned Nos. 35 and 36, respectively.
The Patriots have some familiarity with Elliott, a Notre Dame product who initially signed with the Detroit Lions in 2020. Current Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia was Detroit’s head coach at the time.
Elliott was cut by the Lions in September 2020 but returned in September 2021 and split last season between Detroit’s practice squad and active roster, appearing in eight games with one start. He’s listed at 6 feet, 210 pounds.
Hawkins and Elliott join a deep Patriots safety group that also features Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers and Joshuah Bledsoe.
The Patriots are scheduled to hold their seventh practice of training camp Wednesday morning outside Gillette Stadium.
