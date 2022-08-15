NFL Analyst Has Patriots Offensive Situation Among ‘Top 5 Concerns’

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite being 12 practices into training camp with one preseason game behind them, the New England Patriots still don’t seem to have an answer for their offensive coordinator situation. At least not one head coach Bill Belichick or any assistant coach will speak to.

Instead, it’s all part of the process for Belichick and company as Week 1 continues to creep closer and closer.

Well, that has continued to prompt questions and concerns from both the local and national media. ESPN’s Marcus Spears included it on his “Top 5 NFL concerns” on the Worldwide Leader’s “Get Up” segment on Monday morning. It proves that, despite the Patriots not offering any answers, the topic isn’t any less prominent than it was this spring.

“The fourth one is the Patriots offensive coordinator situation,” Spears said on ESPN. “And I probably would have had this higher, but I’m going to believe that Bill Belichick is going to figure something out here in the next upcoming weeks and determine how they’re going to function as an offense. I’m still high-level concerned about how this offense will perform, but the offensive coordinator position, I think will get sorted out. That doesn’t mean they’re going to be good.”

Spears ranked the Patriots question marks on offense alongside Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, how the Green Bay Packers will make up for the absence of David Bakhtiari, as well as how the offensive lines for both the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold up.

The Patriots featured both offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge on the headset during their first preseason game. It served as a bit of a surprise seeing as though reports and training camp sessions pointed to Patricia holding the edge to be the play-caller.

Perhaps New England tips its hand a bit with the Carolina Panthers coming to town for joint practices this week? Well, don’t count on it.