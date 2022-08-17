Patriots Captain Questions Value Of Joint Practices After Latest Brawl

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Are NFL joint practices really a smart idea?

One longtime New England captain raised that question Wednesday after the Patriots and Carolina Panthers brawled on the field in back-to-back practices.

On Day 1, a total of five players were ejected from practice — three Patriots, two Panthers — after multiple fights broke out during a single 11-on-11 period. Day 2 featured three more ejections and a massive melee that spilled over into the fan bleachers and caused a minor foot injury to one spectator.

“I’m not surprised,” special teams ace Matthew Slater said after Wednesday’s practice. “I mean, look, these joint practices, you’ve been seeing it for years across the league. I don’t know what we expect. I know we were trying to come out here and get better and compete, but ever since I’ve been in the league, you see joint practices and there are fights.

“Our union and the league think it’s a good idea to keep going, so we’ll keep doing them, but I’m not surprised when stuff like this happens.”

Wednesday’s fight — sparked by a Deatrich Wise hit on Christian McCaffrey — came one play after Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson leveled Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson on a kickoff, then celebrated while the wideout lay injured on the ground. Wilkerson had to be carted off the field, and Robinson’s reaction drew the ire of many New England players and coaches, including Slater.

Many around the NFL view joint practices as a valuable preseason exercise, allowing players to log reps against different opponents in a more controlled setting than exhibition games present. They’re a near-annual tradition in New England, with head coach Bill Belichick often scheduling multiple rounds each summer. (The Patriots will practice with the Raiders in Las Vegas next week.)