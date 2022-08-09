Patriots Training Camp Observations: Everything We Saw In 11th Practice

The concerns over the Patriots’ offense didn’t evaporate after this one practice, but they at least were able to gain a bit of momentum as they prepare to square off against a different team for the first time.

— With Wynn sitting out team drills for the second straight day, the Patriots made a change to their top offensive unit. Yodny Cajuste replaced Justin Herron at right tackle after the latter struggled during Monday’s practice.

Herron, who’s been a more competent left tackle in his NFL career, played on the left side with the second unit. The 2021 sixth-round pick has been viewed as the Patriots’ clear third tackle, but that status may be in jeopardy.

Cajuste has seen very little regular-season action since being drafted in the third round in 2020. The West Virginia product has played offensive snaps in just three career games and was benched in one of them. But he performed well Tuesday, holding up to pass rushes from Matthew Judon and Josh Uche and getting some decent push in the run game.

It was a clear upgrade from what Herron gave the Patriots at that spot one day earlier, and it should earn Cajuste more first-team looks until Wynn — who, it should be noted, has not enjoyed the strongest camp as he moves over from left tackle — is able to return.

— Center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were kicked out of practice for fighting during 11-on-11 drills.

The scrap occurred after a completion to tight end Hunter Henry and quickly sucked in nearly every member of the offense and defense, including Mac Jones.

While Barmore immediately exited toward the locker room, Andrews watched the next several minutes of practice on one knee from the opposite side of the field, ran a round of hill sprints with strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera, resumed watching practice from afar with an unidentified Patriots employee and then returned to the field to break down New England’s post-practice offensive huddle.

The incident marked the second time in three practices that players were thrown out for fighting. Uche and Herron were sent to the showers for scrapping after the whistle during last Friday’s game simulation.

A separate scuffle also broke out during an O-line-versus-D-line earlier in Monday’s practice, but that was deemed minor enough that no players were ejected.