Red Sox Draft Pick Roman Anthony Off To Great Start In FCL

Roman Anthony already is making an impression after being drafted by the Boston Red Sox this year.

The outfielder is playing in the Florida Complex League and had himself quite the game Monday when he reached base in all five plate appearances.

Anthony, 18, racked up four RBIs on three hits, including a go-ahead two-run single in the eventual 14-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles affiliate.

Anthony is batting .467 with an eye-popping 1.129 OPS in 15 games.

The Red Sox drafted the outfield prospect 79th overall in June and MLB.com said Anthony possessed “raw power,” which is what he’s showcasing with the FCL.

While it probably will be a while before Red Sox fans see Anthony at Fenway Park, his development certainly will be worth keeping an eye on.

