Red Sox Injuries: Updates On Tanner Houck, Nathan Eovaldi, Eric Hosmer

The Red Sox continue to deal with key injuries while in the race for an American League Wild Card spot, but manager Alex Cora provided an optimistic update for some players on Tuesday.

Boston has missed the trio of Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck and Eric Hosmer during the late stretch of August. Eovaldi was placed on the injured list on Aug. 23 with right shoulder inflammation, as well as Eric Hosmer due to lower back inflammation. Houck was placed on the IL also due to lower back inflammation.

For the Red Sox reliever, he was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, but he did not and was deemed to be “on hold” as he continues to deal with back soreness, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. He also reported Eovaldi did throw a live bullpen Monday and said he was doing well.

It sounds like Hosmer could be nearing a return to action as the Boston first baseman could be in line to start a short minor league assignment later in the week, per Abraham.

The Red Sox have shaken things up as of late with Trevor Story making his return Saturday, and Boston calling up two pitchers from Triple-A Worcester to shore up its bullpen. However, the Red Sox will likely need the trio of Houck, Eovaldi and Hosmer if they hope to grab the final spot in the AL Wild Card.