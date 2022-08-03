Red Sox Notes: Bullpen Reset Didn’t Go As Planned, But Alex Cora Content

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora entered Wednesday afternoon in Houston with the goal to reset to Boston bullpen and hoped the combination of Rich Hill and Brayan Bello would help accomplish it.

Well, they didn’t.

Hill allowed four runs on six hits in three innings and Bello exited the game with a groin injury after recording just two outs. Cora and the Red Sox were left going to a third pitcher before the fourth inning even ended.

But despite the reset not going exactly to plan, Cora was content with how the final four-plus innings played out after Boston’s 6-1 loss to the Houston Astros. And it was because Kaleb Ort was able to give Boston three innings in relief after Hirokazu Sawamura recorded the final out of the fourth inning.

“I mean, Ort was amazing,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Giving us three, that was huge for what we’re trying to accomplish. The fact we got 24 outs, obviously disappointed we didn’t win, but being able to reset the bullpen, it means a lot.”

The fact the Red Sox already won the series entering Wednesday at Minute Maid Park made the defeat a bit easier to swallow, too.

“It’s important for us. If you keep winning series, you know what’s going to happen. We’re going to play meaningful games in September. We feel that way,” Cora said. “So to come here, to get two out of three and move forward, be ready for Kansas City, win the series over there, reset Monday. I think everybody is looking forward in that sense.”