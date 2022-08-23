Retired Patriot Not Sweating Early Struggles For New-Look Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ new-look offense has been a hot-button topic for those following the team throughout training camp.

Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are collaborating to help replace former longtime offensive coordinator and current Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in running the Patriots’ offense. Early returns haven’t been great, but seem to be improving by the day.

Worry over how the offense will look has dwindled over the course of two preseason games, but hasn’t been eradicated completely. Unless you’re former Patriots running back James White, who told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he isn’t worried about how his former team will look on that side of the ball.

“I have high confidence in it because a lot of coaches, especially here, they’ve coached on the defensive side, the offensive side, they coach different positions,” White told Reiss. “I think that’s the beautiful thing about coaching here — you’re going to learn the game from all different angles.

“And Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, they’ve seen a lot of football from different vantage points. I think it will all work out. They’re learning. It’s a learning curve for everyone.”

White even gave a glimpse into how he believes New England will operate offensively once the games start to matter.

“Any time you have a new offensive coordinator coming in, you’re going to have some things that are the same, some things that are different,” White said. “You have to see what works. I still think week to week, they will have a different approach based on the teams they are playing. I think those guys do a great job designing plays and putting players in the position to succeed.”