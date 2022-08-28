Tom Brady Addresses Rumors About Wanting To Play For Other Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is committed to the Buccaneers, which has been the case ever since he left New England for Tampa Bay in 2020.

That’s what the legendary quarterback is saying, at least.

There was some speculation over the NFL offseason that Brady wanted to play his 23rd season in the league with a team other than the Bucs. The Dolphins’ interest in Brady has been well-documented, as Miami was punished by the NFL for tampering with the seven-time Super Bowl champion as recently as last season.

But according to Brady, the idea of leaving Tampa Bay for a different team never crossed his mind.

“I read all these different stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone. I was only going to go to one place, which was here,” Brady told reporters after his preseason debut Saturday, per Joe Bucs Fan. “I think this whole organization knows that.”

“All the conversations that we’ve had over a period of time, I chose the right place for me. And I’m very proud of the effort everyone’s put in to make the relationship work. Joel (Glazer) has been amazing. Jason (Licht) is a great friend of mine. Bruce (Arians), Todd (Bowles).”

Brady might not have entertained a Bucs exit during the spring, but it’s still unclear whether Tampa Bay was his first choice when he left the Patriots in free agency. The future Hall of Famer apparently had very strong interest in joining the Las Vegas Raiders and only one factor reportedly kept Brady from signing with the New Orleans Saints two years ago.