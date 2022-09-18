Alex Cora Provides Update On When Trevor Story Could Make Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story has been out of the Red Sox lineup since suffering a heel injury in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 11, but Boston manager Alex Cora provided an optimistic update.

The Red Sox were shutout by the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Saturday. It was a game where Boston didn’t record an extra-base hit and left multiple runners on base, including a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the third inning.

Xander Bogaerts was out of the lineup due to rest, and Boston could certainly use their shortstop and Story back to boost up their offense. After Saturday’s game, Cora told reporters the second baseman will face off against Nathan Eovaldi and run the bases Sunday. If things go well, Story will return when the Red Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Story’s first season in Boston has been filled with many highs and lows, but the former has made him a key member of the team and his return will be a welcome one.