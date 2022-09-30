Celtics Role Player Reportedly Suffers Injury In Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

With Boston Celtics center Robert Williams injured to start the season, Luke Kornet was vying for backup big man minutes during training camp.

But Kornet’s candidacy to take on an increased role with the Celtics, at least at the beginning of the season, just took a hit.

Kornet reportedly suffered an injury during a practice session this week, spraining his ankle which will keep him sidelined for one-to-two weeks, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss and Shams Charania. That now doesn’t give Kornet much time to show his value on the court with the Celtics opening up the regular season in just over two weeks. Boston in fact begins its four-game preseason slate on Sunday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

After stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Buck last season, Kornet returned for his second stint with the Celtics and played in 12 regular-season games while averaging 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per contest.

Williams’ injury, which will keep him out for 8-to-12 weeks, seemed to open the door for Kornet to seize more minutes, even if only marginally. Now, with the Celtics lacking depth at center, big men Noah Vonleh, Luka Samanic and Mfiondu Kabengele, who is on a two-way contract and impressed during Summer League action, have an opportunity to supplant Kornet.

Kornet’s injury could also be part of the reason why the Celtics felt the need to reportedly sign veteran forward Blake Griffin on Friday.