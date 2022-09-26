Mac Jones Mum On Injury Timetable, Taking It ‘Day By Day’

NESN Logo Sign In

“Day by day” was Mac Jones’ go-to phrase as the New England Patriots quarterback addressed reporters for the first time since his ankle injury.

Jones reportedly suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain on the final offensive play of Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury may sideline him for multiple weeks and could require surgery and/or a stint on injured reserve.

Those details remain unclear, however, as does Jones’ status for this week’s road matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The second-year QB would not divulge any new information about his injury nor his recovery timetable when speaking with the media over Zoom on Monday.

“I’m just kind of taking it day to day and making sure everything’s good,” Jones said. “Honestly, any injury questions are Coach (Bill) Belichick’s thing, so I’m not here to answer them. I appreciate everyone reaching out and looking out for me, but it’s kind of just a day-to-day thing, and I’m just trying to get better.”

At what point will Jones learn when he can return to the field?

“Like I said, I’m just going to take it day by day, get my treatment, do what I do and just see how it goes from there,” he replied.

Jones offered a nearly identical response when asked whether he expects to play again this season.