NFL Reportedly Sends ‘Tom Brady Memo’ After Week 2 Outburst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showcased his frustration during a Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL wants to make sure his in-game outburst isn’t repeated.

… By anyone.

The league sent out what NFL reporter Jay Glazer called a “Tom Brady memo” after the 45-year-old quarterback broke not one, but two Microsoft tablets on the sideline last week.

“Tom Brady this week broke two of those tablets, just kind of smashed that tablet on the ground. As a result of that, as one GM said, ‘Well, we all got a Tom Brady memo this week,'” Glazer shared on FOX’s pregame coverage before Sunday’s Patriots-Ravens matchup. “What’s a Tom Brady memo? He said, ‘We all got warned this week that if any of our players smash anything or break anything that’s been given out by the league, there will be penalties, significant fines.’ So, Tommy, got to keep that temper in check.”

Brady laughed off the tantrum following Tampa Bay’s 20-10 win over the Saints. Of course, it’s not the first time Brady vs. Microsoft tablet has been broadcast for all NFL fans to see.

We’ll get to see if Brady gets that message when the Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 on Sunday afternoon.