John Harbaugh Clarifies Lamar Jackson’s Status Against Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his right arm, and it raised concern over his Week 3 status against the Patriots. But New England will still have to game plan for the 2019 NFL MVP.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed reporters at practice Wednesday, and he gave a quick explanation of Jackson’s accessory at practice.
“Just a normal course of the season thing,” Harbaugh said, per Ravens Twitter video. “He (Jackson) practiced today. He’ll be playing Sunday.”
Former NFL doctor David J. Chao noted the play where Jackson hurt his right arm in the Ravens’ Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins. As the pass rush was coming at Jackson, he threw a quick pass, but his arm hit fullback Patrick Ricard on the helmet, likely causing an elbow or forearm contusion.
The Baltimore signal caller didn’t throw a pass at Wednesday’s practice, but Jackson spoke with reporters and said he felt good and was not anticipating any interruptions to practice ahead of Sunday.
New England head coach Bill Belichick noted the challenges of facing Baltimore and the trouble its offense can create for a defense. The Patriots will likely get their offense at full strength come Sunday kick off at 1 p.m. ET.