Red Sox Notes: Why Alex Cora Heard Yankee Fans Rooting For Boston

The Boston Red Sox allowed one power-hitting bat to reach a career-high in home runs during their third consecutive loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday.

However, that came off the bat of former Red Sox prospect Anthony Rizzo, who sent his 32nd blast into the right field stands — marking his new career-best.

Entering the ninth inning with the Red Sox trailing the Yankees by two, Aaron Judge — still two homers shy of beating Roger Maris (1961, 61) for the American League for the all-time home run record — remained 0-for-3 in the contest. With the Yankees lineup going three up, three down in the bottom of the eighth, the only shot left for Judge would rely on the Red Sox tying the game 7-7 in the top of the ninth.

As a result, an abnormal shift in fan support was noticed by the Red Sox dugout as Yankee fans in attendance began to pull for a comeback from Boston’s lineup.

Not surprising considering the Yankees had already punched their ticket for October playoff contention, and the only thing left for New York to play for is witnessing the breaking of a 61-year-old record set by another fellow Yankee alum.

“Actually, it was kind of weird,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The last inning, there was a section towards right field that they start chanting ‘Let’s go, Red Sox,” and it was a bunch of Yankee fans. They were wearing their jerseys, there was a guy right next to me saying ‘Let’s go, Alex, let’s go score two.’ … If you get this place going, chanting ‘Let’s go, Red Sox,’ you the man.”

Despite the remaining regular season matchup behind the historic foes serving as a historic chase for the Yankees slugger, Cora remains adamant about treating every game the same — regardless of where the Red Sox stand at this point in the year.