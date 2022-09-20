Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Update On Pair Of Rookie Pitchers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have seen a number of rookie pitchers make appearances in 2022. On Tuesday, manager Alex Cora provided an update on where two such pitchers stand moving into the final week of the season.

Cora told media in Cincinnati that Connor Seabold has joined the team and will pitch in Wednesday’s series-closing game against the Reds. In addition to Seabold’s future elevation to the active roster, Kutter Crawford has been shut down, but will remain with the team throughout the remainder of the season. The news on both rookies was reported by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, with Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe confirming.

Seabold has made three starts for the Red Sox in 2022, posting an 0-2 record with an 11.91 ERA. In 11 1/3 innings pitched for the big league club this season, the 26-year-old allowed 15 earned runs on 24 hits, including four home runs. Much better in his 19 starts with Triple-A Worcester (8-2 record with a 3.32 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched), Seabold will be afforded at least one more opportunity to show the Red Sox he belongs on the 40-man roster before some difficult decisions will be made this winter.

Crawford had an up-and-down year for the Red Sox, spending the majority of his time in the majors as a spot starter/reliever. The 26-year-old made 21 appearances for Boston (12 starts), earning a 5.47 ERA in 77 1/3 innings. His shoulder injury has kept him on the shelf since Sept. 3.

The need for rookie pitchers has been a trend that has stretched throughout the season, with the Red Sox dealing with a number of injuries to their pitching staff. Garrett Whitlock was the latest, being shut down with a lower-body injury.

The Red Sox will open a two-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, with first pitch from Great American Ballpark scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. You can catch the game plus an hour of pregame coverage with NESN 360.