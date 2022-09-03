Serena Williams’ Run At US Open Ends With Third Round Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Serena Williams’ historic career likely came to an end Friday night.

The 23-time grand slam champion lost in the third round of the US Open to Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in an epic three-hour match.

Williams won the first four games of the second set after dropping the first set and looked well on her way to victory, but Tomljanovic fought back and ended up winning the third tiebreak set.

Respect between competitors after a fantastic match. pic.twitter.com/ZUbxcB6T7f — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022







One final wave ? pic.twitter.com/HivoQiMDdT — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

Williams in August revealed she would “evolve away from tennis” in an interview with Vogue once the US Open came to an end. After Friday’s loss, Williams told reporters she’s “ready to be a mom end explore a different version of Serena.”

The 40-year-old’s career is one for the history books and one we likely won’t see again in our lifetime.