Tyreek Hill Gives Meme Worthy Response To Dolphins’ ‘Butt Punt’

Move aside “butt fumble,” the “butt punt” is now the new meme in the NFL world.

The Dolphins’ backs were against them as the Buffalo Bills failed to convert on a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line. Miami was unable to get a first down and had to punt with a 21-17 lead with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

The play-by-play said the punt was “blocked,” but those who watched the game know what really happened. Thomas Morstead punted the ball at Trent Sherfield’s rear end — the wide receiver attempted to back pedal but likely didn’t realized how little space his punter had.

You can view the “butt punt” below:

THE PUNT GOES OUT THE REAR OF THE END ZONE! #FinsUp



The Bills were rewarded with a safety and the ball back with a 21-19 deficit. Josh Allen was unable to drive the Bills in time for a potential game-winning field goal from Tyler Bass, which had one of their coaches very upset.

After the game, Tyreek Hill was asked after the Week 3 contest about the “butt punt,” and it was very on brand for the Dolphins receiver.