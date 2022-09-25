Tyreek Hill Gives Meme Worthy Response To Dolphins’ ‘Butt Punt’

Move aside “butt fumble,” the “butt punt” is now the new meme in the NFL world.
The Dolphins’ backs were against them as the Buffalo Bills failed to convert on a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line. Miami was unable to get a first down and had to punt with a 21-17 lead with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
The play-by-play said the punt was “blocked,” but those who watched the game know what really happened. Thomas Morstead punted the ball at Trent Sherfield’s rear end — the wide receiver attempted to back pedal but likely didn’t realized how little space his punter had.
You can view the “butt punt” below:
The Bills were rewarded with a safety and the ball back with a 21-19 deficit. Josh Allen was unable to drive the Bills in time for a potential game-winning field goal from Tyler Bass, which had one of their coaches very upset.
After the game, Tyreek Hill was asked after the Week 3 contest about the “butt punt,” and it was very on brand for the Dolphins receiver.
“I’ve never seen a butt punt … but next time (Sherfield’s) gonna catch it with his butt cheeks,” Hill said, as transcribed by WPLG’s Clay Ferraro. “Because he’s got strong butt cheeks.”
How Hill is privy to that detail is probably more of a “too much information” answer than the one he gave.
Luckily, for Miami, the “butt punt” didn’t cost it the game, unlike the New York Jets with the “butt fumble” in 2012.