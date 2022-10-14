How Carlos Correa’s Twins Opt-Out Decision Impacts Red Sox’s Offseason

The Boston Red Sox passed on the opportunity to sign Carlos Correa in free agency last offseason, instead inking Trevor Story to play second base alongside incumbent shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Correa is set to reenter the open market this offseason, though, informing El Nuevo Día newspaper Wednesday he intends to opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Could the Red Sox reconsider Correa in the coming months?

It’s a scenario worth exploring, as Boston’s situation — financially and from a personnel standpoint — is on the verge of a seismic shift. The Red Sox have a ton of money coming off the books this winter, opening the door for them to be major players in free agency, and that flexibility might be necessary to plug all of Boston’s holes and enhance the club’s chances of returning to playoff contention in 2023.

The biggest question in Boston — and the organization’s top priority, according to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom — revolves around Bogaerts, who, like Correa, can opt out of his contract and test free agency. Bogaerts has three years and $60 million remaining on his deal with the Red Sox, a below-market rate for a shortstop of his caliber. It’s a near certainty he’ll opt out in search of a more lucrative payday, either in Boston or elsewhere.

(For context, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with Minnesota last offseason. He’s leaving two years and $70.2 million on the table — after earning a $35.1 million salary in 2022 — by opting out in the first of two opt-outs.)

As two of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball (and two of the top players potentially available in free agency this offseason), the futures of Bogaerts and Correa inherently are intertwined. Same goes for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner and the Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson, two other high-profile shortstops on the cusp of free agency.