NESN Debates: Our ‘Experts’ Predict NBA Finals Matchup, Champion

The NBA offseason always seems to be filled with fireworks, and this offseason and ensuing preseason were no different.

While many teams around the league continued to improve their rosters, two of the biggest storylines followed the two teams most recently competing for a championship. The defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics started their season just days after the one-year suspension to head coach Ime Udoka for multiple violations of workplace conduct, which reportedly stemmed from making “unwanted” comments towards a Celtics staffer after a previous “improper” yet “consensual” relationship. And while that served as the biggest controversy for much of the last month, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors then entered the fray as veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in a preseason practice.

All told, it certainly could be an interesting start to the season for two NBA Finals favorites while others like the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers have questions to answer, as well. Despite so much uncertainty, though, we’ve tasked our NESN Digital team to predict who will be the last team standing at the conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Here are who our “experts” believe will win the NBA Finals:

Sean McGuire: Milwaukee Bucks over Denver Nuggets

The Bucks might have advanced past the Celtics in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals if it weren’t for the injury to Khris Middleton, as you might have heard. And the continued development of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, arguably the best player in the world, again makes the Bucks a capable challenger for the NBA title. Milwaukee, of note, has the fifth-best odds to win the NBA Finals at 8-to-1 behind the Warriors, Clippers and Celtics — all 6-to-1 — and Nets at 7-to-1. The Nuggets, meanwhile, will get Jamal Murray back alongside two-time defending NBA MVP Nikola Joki?.

Ricky Doyle: Bucks over Nuggets

There’s no denying the Bucks missed Khris Middleton in the playoffs last season, otherwise they — not the Celtics — probably would have locked horns (antlers?) with the Warriors in the NBA Finals. With Middleton back at some point, along with the rest of Milwaukee’s core, the stars are aligned for Giannis Antetokounmpo and company to host another championship parade, edging the Nuggets, who make noise with a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. joining Nikola Joki? before falling flat on basketball’s biggest stage.

Keagan Stiefel: Bucks over Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers may have the deepest NBA team in history. They’re legitimately three deep at all five positions. The Bucks have Antetokounmpo on their roster. I’m betting Los Angeles stays healthy and Giannis remains Giannis with these two teams meeting up in June. Give me the best player on the planet to take home the title.