Patriots Reveal Field Design For Throwback Game Vs. Lions

The artificial turf at Gillette Stadium will look a bit different when the New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions for their Week 5 matchup on Sunday.

With the Patriots set to wear their old-school, red uniforms with white helmets for the contest, the field now also has a throwback feel to it as well.

The Patriots revealed the different look to their home setting Friday, with the Pat Patriot logo now at midfield instead of the usual “Flying Elvis” logo. There is also a retro look to the end zones with the team’s nickname spelt out in red lettering. You can check out what the field looks like here:

Several players seem excited to rock the “Pat Patriot” uniform, which the team hasn’t worn since 2012, when they take on the Lions.

“Those are some sweet unis,” tight end Hunter Henry told reporters in early September when it was known New England would bring back the jersey for two games this season.

The Patriots are slated to wear the throwback uniform one more time this season when they take on the Buffalo Bills in front of the home crowd for a “Thursday Night Football” contest on Dec. 1. It’s unknown whether the field will get the same makeover for that game, but fans on social media are already clamoring for the organization to keep this a permanent look.