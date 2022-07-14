Tom Brady Says He Hasn’t Spoken to Donald Trump In ‘A Lot Of Years’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady set the record straight on his relationship with Donald Trump.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been linked the former president of the United States after his various public appearances at Trump properties and after a “Make America Great Again” hat was seen in his locker during his time with the New England Patriots.

In a sit-down interview with Variety, Brady was asked if he and Trump still keep in touch.

“No, I haven?t talked to him in a lot of years,” Brady told Ramin Setoodeh.

Brady was also asked about other topics, including the future of his playing career and his broadcast deal with FOX. Brady has golfed at Trump’s golf courses, and he recalled that experience.

“This was 17 or 18 years ago,” Brady said. “I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

Many in the public have linked Brady and Trump together and characterized them as close friends. But Brady expressed the opposite view point.