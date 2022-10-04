Ty Law Condemns Jack Jones For Bold Aaron Rodgers Comment

NESN Logo Sign In

Ty Law believes Jack Jones should have kept his mouth shut Sunday after making the first big play of his young NFL career.

Jones introduced himself to the football world in Week 4 when he picked off Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field and brought it back for a touchdown. The Patriots’ rookie cornerback took the target from Rodgers as a sign of disrespect, as he felt it was foolish of the Packers quarterback to go after him with an out route.

The 24-year-old’s bold declaration didn’t sit right with Law, especially considering the former was responsible for pretty poor coverage on Green Bay’s game-winning drive in overtime. The Hall of Fame corner took Jones to task Tuesday during an appearance on “The Greg Hill Show.”

“I love the confidence if you can go out there and back it up. But from what I’ve seen, you don’t know situational football,” Law said, as transcribed by WEEI. “I don’t know what’s going on with that defense, but it’s pitch-and-catch. It’s 3rd-and-short, they need a first down. It’s Aaron Rodgers over there, it’s third down, it’s five yards to go. Why are you seven, eight, nine yards off? That’s pitch-and-catch. You don’t need to run. That’s disrespectful by doing that to your defense — no one is playing and challenging the receivers. You make a couple plays, you get an interception, but to say something like that, you’ve got to have some swag, and go out there and make some plays. I don’t think anybody in that secondary, especially a rookie, can say something like that. You ain’t making enough plays to say something like that. Shut up.”

Law hardly has been the only person to criticize Jones. NBC Sports’ Peter King thought it was “weird” of the Arizona State product to take aim at the two-time defending NFL MVP only four games into his professional tenure.

Jones better hope he performs well Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Detroit Lions. If he plays like he did late in the game against Rodgers and company, his bravado might make him look like somewhat of a laughing stock.