Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to continue their hot streak when they begin a three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Penguins.

Boston is riding a five-game win streak, while Pittsburgh has lost its last four.

Brad Marchand will return to the lineup after having Friday’s win against the Columbus Blue Jackets off due to him not playing in back-to-backs as the Bruins ease him back into game action from offseason double hip surgery. David Krejci remains out with an upper-body injury, so Pavel Zacha will center the second line.

The Bruins will be a bit shorthanded, though. Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Craig Smith is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not play Tuesday. Jakub Lauko will play on the fourth line with A.J. Greer taking Smith’s spot on the third line.

Linus Ullmark, who looks to remain undefeated, will start between the pipes for Boston, opposite Tristan Jarry.

Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: