Bucs’ Tom Brady Makes Patriots Admission, Praises Former Team

Tom Brady no longer quarterbacks the Patriots, but the future Hall of Famer still keeps a close eye on what’s going on in New England.

Brady spent time on the latest edition of his “Let’s Go!” podcast talking about the Patriots, who saw the legendary signal-caller throw the bulk of his 100,000-plus career passing yards. The 45-year-old reached the remarkable milestone Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and he received ample praise from his former head coach, Bill Belichick.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion returned serve Monday, calling Belichick an “amazing” coach who “no doubt” will eventually surpass Don Shula on the all-time NFL head coaching wins list. Brady also added a Patriots nugget that suggests he doesn’t hold any animosity toward his former team.

“I just watch that team every week, and I’m impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top,” Brady said, as transcribed by the New York Post.

Brady won’t be able to watch the Patriots this week, as New England is on bye. The Bucs QB probably wouldn’t have had the time to check in on Belichick’s bunch anyway, as Tampa Bay will spend the weekend in Germany for its Week 10 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.