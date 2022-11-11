How Has Tom Brady Coped With Emotions This Season? QB Weighs In

Tom Brady has had a lot going on during the 2022 campaign with a number of off-field storylines surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback dating back to the offseason.

None has been more personal, or public, than his well-documented divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, however.

The 45-year-old signal-caller has not had many public conversations on the topic, aside from on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with co-host Jim Gray. Brady, though, was asked about how he’s dealt with his emotions ahead of Tampa Bay’s Week 10 game in Munich, Germany.

“You just do the best you can do. You do the best you can do every day,” Brady told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do — be the best I can be for my family, for my teammates.

“We all have our challenges — life is challenging for everybody. We just do our best.”

Brady and Bündchen, by all accounts, have had a rather amicable separation. Reports constantly surfaced on their marital problems before the two confirmed the separation themselves on Oct. 28. They plan to share custody of their children, Benjamin and Vivian, though it likely has been a tough time for the legendary quarterback behind closed doors.

Of course, it hasn’t helped that Brady and company got off to a sluggish start to the season. Tampa Bay enters its Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 4-5 record, despite holding the advantage in the NFC South.