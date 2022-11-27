Jake DeBrusk Has Terrific Response To His NHL Combine Photo

Tom Brady’s NFL combine photo lives in infamy and has stuck with the quarterback throughout his legendary career.

While it doesn’t rise up nearly to the level of Brady’s, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk had his own combine photo resurface while taking part in the “NHL ’23 Awkward or Awesome Cup.”

In the picture, a much younger DeBrusk sports a sleeveless black shirt revealing muscular arms, which ended up drawing a terrific and hilarious response from the now-26-year-old. You can see his reaction at the 2:32 mark in this video.

“Look at those guns,” DeBrusk said. “That’s me at the combine. Just jacked. Think I just got a fresh haircut there.”

The sixth-year pro was flanked by teammates Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, who had a good laugh over seeing the photo. Grzlecyk’s assessment of it matched DeBrusk, though, instead of poking fun at his teammate.

“Oh, boy,” Grzelcyk said. “You look kind of jacked there.”