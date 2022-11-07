Jets Player Gives Patriots Bulletin-Board Material For Week 11 Game

Moments after earning arguably their most impressive win of the 2022 NFL season, the Jets shifted their focus to a different division rival.

New York made a statement to the rest of the league with its 20-17 victory over Buffalo at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Jets’ young defense made the vaunted Bills offense look like a mediocre unit, and the impressive showing in the Meadowlands allowed Gang Green to bounce back from a disappointing Week 8 verdict.

That loss was handed down by the Patriots, who halted the Jets’ win streak at four games in their own stadium. John Franklin-Myers reflected on that divisional matchup after the New York-Buffalo matchup and suggested the Jets lost it more than the Patriots won it.

“Anybody who watched the film can’t sit here and say we shouldn’t have won that game, at the end of the day” Franklin-Myers told reporters, per NJ.com. “And it’s on us. We take that and we know the team goes as we go as a defense. And we have to be better. Any game we lose, as a defense we have to be better.”

Franklin-Myers might be feeling saltier about the loss to the Patriots than any other Jets player, as his questionable roughing-the-passer penalty nullified what would have been a game-changing pick-six for New York. That said, it’s tough to argue New York deserved to win that game when Zach Wilson played as dreadfully as he did.

Nonetheless, the Patriots might have Franklin-Myers’ comment on their minds when the Jets visit Gillette Stadium in two weeks. The same goes for the recent remarks made by New York’s star rookie cornerback, Sauce Gardner.