‘He Wrecked The Game:’ Colts Stars React To Matthew Judon Dominance

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty perfectly summed up how opposing offenses must feel when preparing to go up against teammate Matthew Judon.

“When the opponent sees that tape, they are thinking about him and his plays before they close their eyes at night,” McCourty said after the Patriots’ 26-3 Week 9 victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

Following a dominant performance in which Judon finished with three of New England’s nine (!) sacks and constantly put pressure on second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the Colts probably won’t sleep well after the game either. Indianapolis players will be left reflecting on the eye-popping outing that now makes Judon a true contender for Defensive Player of the Year, especially considering he’s on pace to make franchise — and perhaps league? — history.

“He wrecked the game,” Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who made his return to Gillette Stadium, said of Judon in the Indianapolis locker room. “He’s tough to block. He’s having a great year. Not surprised, you know, he’s a great player.”

Colts All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner added: “Matt’s a hell of a player. He’s a game-changer, that’s why they brought him here. And he’s been having great success since the day he got here. So as a defensive player, we came into the league together and just watching him thrive, I mean, I’m happy for him.”

Colts star offensive guard Quenton Nelson explained how he didn’t have to go up against the New England edge rusher himself, but confirmed how opposing offenses must have the three-time Pro Bowler highlighted in the preparation packets. Nelson wasn’t happy with how the offensive line took another step backwards, especially given the Colts have had one of the best protection units in recent years.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich was complimentary about the position the Patriots put Judon in. There were one or two specific examples when defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and Judon were able to stunt off one another, which ultimately resulted in a Judon sack.