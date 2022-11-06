Nets Reportedly Have Checklist Kyrie Irving Must Complete To Return

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly have laid out the steps suspended guard Kyrie Irving must take to return to the team.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed the actions the Nets expect out of Irving, who was suspended Thursday for at least five games after refusing to take accountability and apologize for promoting a film on social media that had anti-Semitic misinformation.

Here are the six items the Nets want Irving to complete, according to Charania:

1. Apologize/condemn movie

2. Make $500K donation to anti-hate causes

3. Go through sensitivity training

4. Go through anti-Semitic training

5. Meet with Anti-Defamation League and Jewish leaders

6. Meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding

Mired in controversy, Irving seems to already be checking off some of these boxes as he issued an apology on his Instagram late Thursday night. The star guard also tried to make a donation to the ADL, but the organization refused to accept Irving’s money after his second catastrophic press conference.

The Nets haven’t missed Irving on the court as they are 2-0 in his absence, including notching a 98-94 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on the second leg of a back-to-back on Saturday night.