Patriots Defense Could Have Another Jets QB Seeing ‘Ghosts’

The New England Patriots famously spooked ex-New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold on a Monday night back during the 2019 season.

And now, New England could have another Jets quarterback seeing “ghosts” come Sunday, according to former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson.

Johnson sees the ability of the Patriots to get sustained pressure on second-year gunslinger Zach Wilson as the key for New England in trying to win a pivotal Week 11 matchup against their AFC East rival.

“I think it’s important for the Patriots to get pressure on Zach early,” Johnson told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. “Once it’s in his head early, then he’s seeing ghosts the rest of the game, so to speak.”

Bill Belichick and the Patriots might already be in the head of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Wilson is 0-3 in his young career against the Patriots, completing only 53.6% (45-for-84) of his passes for 616 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions. New England has also sacked Wilson a combined seven times.

Wilson certainly felt the heat three weeks ago when the two sides met in the Meadowlands. The Patriots registered just two sacks in their 22-17 win, but got consistent pressure on Wilson, who repeatedly bailed early from the pocket, until he completely unraveled by throwing three mind-numbing interceptions.

“This is an organization that feasts on mistakes,” said Jets coach Robert Saleh of the Patriots, per Guregian. “They just wait for you to implode.”