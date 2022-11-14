Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII.

Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run.

The Bills are reeling a bit after back-to-back losses. Buffalo couldn’t get much going in a costly division road loss to the New York Jets in Week 9 and it shot itself in the foot multiple times in Sunday’s heartbreaking overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings at HardRock Stadium. In the blink of an eye, Josh Allen and company went from the AFC’s No. 1 seed — which comes with a coveted first-round bye — to the No. 6 spot in the conference entering Week 11.

Is it time to panic in Western New York? Of course not. But if you ask superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs, there’s a correction the Bills need to make as they work through the second half of the regular season.

“Von (Miller) always says don’t blink,” Diggs told reporters, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “And I feel like we might be blinking a bit.”

Fortunately for Buffalo, a “get-right game” awaits. The Bills on Sunday will host the 3-6 Cleveland Browns, who still will be without Deshaun Watson and feature one of the weakest defenses in the NFL.