This Patriots Rookie Already Looking Like Elite Special Teamer

FOXBORO, Mass. — Pick out any standout special teams play from this New England Patriots season, and there’s a good chance Brenden Schooler was somehow involved.

The Gunner Olszewski muffed punt back in Week 2? Schooler was there to dive on it. The muff that helped seal the Patriots’ win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6? He pounced on that one, too (and then hilariously tried to gift the ball to a thoroughly disinterested Bill Belichick). Jonathan Jones’ blocked punt in Sunday’s 26-3 beatdown of the Indianapolis Colts? That one was recovered by, you guessed it, Schooler.

Just nine weeks into his NFL career, the uber-athletic undrafted rookie already is looking like the Patriots’ next great special teamer — and, at least statistically, one of the best in the league.

Schooler’s seven solo special teams tackles are tied for second-most in the NFL, trailing only Tennessee’s Hassan Haskins (eight). He’s registered at least one in each of the Patriots’ last four games and five of their last six.

“Schools is an instinctive kid,” Belichick said Monday morning in a video conference. “He picks things up quickly, and he’s played multiple positions for us in the kicking game, on both the coverage and the return units. So that’s been valuable for us, and it’s been good experiences for him. … He’s a pretty versatile player and a smart kid.”

Playing opposite 10-time Pro Bowler Matthew Slater as a punt gunner, in addition to his various roles on other units, Schooler also is one of just five NFL players with multiple fumble recoveries in the kicking game this season. He’s benefited from the attention Slater commands, Belichick said, but also has begun to draw his own double-teams as opponents attempt to keep him away from their returners.

“I guess that’s a compliment in a way to recognizing his production,” the Patriots head coach said.