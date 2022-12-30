Brian Burns Has Surprising Take On Mac Jones’ Eli Apple Block

Some NFL players believe Mac Jones wasn’t intentionally trying to harm Eli Apple last weekend, including a Pro Bowler who previously had beef with the Patriots quarterback.

Jones set himself up for intense criticism in Week 16 when he dangerously issued a low block on the Bengals cornerback. The incident prompted many in the football world to call the sophomore a “dirty player,” a label Jones started to receive last season when he twisted Brian Burns’ ankle.

Burns understandably was miffed after Jones’ unnecessary act, even wishing “happy hunting” on New England’s signal-caller to his fellow pass-rushers. But instead of joining the parade of Jones critics Thursday, the Carolina Panthers star went the opposite direction with his assessment of Jones’ block on Apple.

“No, I think he was just trying to, like, draw a penalty,” Burns told reporters, per Fox Sports Radio1340’s Sheena Quick. “Like a push in the back or something. I don’t think it was, like, crazy.”

A reporter also let Burns know that many were drawing comparisons to his issue with Jones after the Alabama product took out Apple’s legs. The Panthers defensive end brushed off the observation with an “I don’t know” and a shoulder shrug.

Both Burns and Jones have more important things to focus on than what took place in the past. The Panthers will try to keep their playoff hopes alive Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay, as will the Patriots when they welcome the Miami Dolphins to Foxboro.