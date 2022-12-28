How Mac Jones Responded To ‘Dirty Player’ Criticisms, NFL Fine

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones didn’t win himself any friends around the NFL with his low block on Eli Apple in last week’s New England Patriots loss.
The play got Jones fined $11,319 by the league and prompted current and former NFLers — including the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback at whose ankles he dove — to decry him as a dirty player.
Speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s Patriots practice, Jones was asked for his response to those accusations.
“Everybody has an opinion,” the quarterback replied. “The biggest thing for me is just focus on being the best teammate I can be and earning the respect of the people in this building and the people I care about.
“Obviously, I have respect for everyone around the league. It takes a lot to get to this league. I know there’s really good players out there and we’re all playing hard and trying to win. So at the end of the day, you have to keep that in mind. It’s a game. You want to just have fun and enjoy it and compete against each other. That’s something that I’ve always done, and I know my teammates appreciate that about me.”
Jones, who’s received similar backlash after multiple other borderline plays in his young career, wouldn’t say whether he plans to appeal his fine.
“I’m really just focused on this week and let everyone else handle that stuff for me,” he said, referring to Sunday’s must-win matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
Jones offered an explanation for his actions during a Monday afternoon appearance on WEEI, saying he dove at Apple to stop him from blocking Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton. Thornton was pursuing Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt after the latter scooped up what initially appeared to be a Jones fumble. Jones called it a “split-second decision.”
“I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals,” he said. “They played a great game. There’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play.”
Special teams captain Matthew Slater backed Jones on Tuesday, saying he does not view the young QB as a dirty player. Head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t entertain questions about the matter.
“It doesn’t really matter what I think,” Belichick said Wednesday.