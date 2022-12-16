Matthew Judon Reveals Drug Test Details, Opens Up On Controversy

TUCSON, Ariz. — Matthew Judon is posting big numbers both on and off the field this season.

The star New England Patriots pass rusher, who ranks second in the NFL with 14.5 sacks, has grown increasingly annoyed with the number of times he’s been “randomly” drug tested in 2022. Three times this season, including after Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, Judon has called out the NFL for requiring him to take a test that feels anything but random. In reacting to Monday’s test, Judon told the league to leave him the “F alone” and also revealed he only takes melatonin to help with sleeping.

Judon was asked about the situation following Thursday’s Patriots practice at the University of Arizona. He revealed he already has been tested around eight to 10 times this season — compared to roughly five times in previous campaigns — but has accepted there’s nothing he can do about it.

“It is what it is,” Judon said. “There?s nothing in my body, so we’re all right. … I don’t like it, but it really don’t matter, does it? Can’t do nothing. If I don’t take it, I’m going to get in trouble. So, I’m just going to cry about it and take it.”

Despite his beef with the NFL, Judon isn’t using the uptick in drug tests for extra motivation.

“Is it motivating? Hell no,” he said. “That ain’t motivating. It’s just something that the NFL does and it’s random. I don’t think have that many ‘J’ names, so I guess mine gets called all the time.”

At the end of the day, if increased drug tests are a byproduct of Judon consistently dominating, then he and the Patriots gladly will take that trade. New England needs its Defensive Player of the Year candidate to play at an All-Pro level if it wants to make the playoffs.