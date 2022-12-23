Commanders Could Reportedly Sell For Insane Amount Of Money

If you know anything about the NFL, you know that teams sell for a lot of money. But this reported offer for the Washington Commanders is absurd.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who’s been involved in more controversies than winning seasons during his 23 years in Washington, has reportedly hired Bank of America to gauge interest on “potential transactions” of the team. Despite the ridiculous amount that would need to be done following a potential sale, there seems to be plenty of interest.

According to Forbes, Snyder has already received bids for the Commanders “well north” of $7 billion.

Any bid of more than $7 billion would surpass the current record sale for a North American sports franchise, which currently belongs to the 2022 sale of the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

This sale hasn’t entirely been Snyder’s idea, however. In fact, it’s almost been forced upon him by his fellow owners. The Commanders’ owner is under investigation for an alleged toxic workplace environment after previously being fined $10 million for a similar violation.

After the Phoenix Suns reportedly sold for an NBA record amount, there’s no doubt Snyder will cash in on his ownership. No matter how horrendously it has gone.