Ex-Patriot Darrelle Revis Claims Zach Wilson ‘Lost Trust’ Of Jets Fans

Zach Wilson proved once again unfit to be an NFL starting quarterback Thursday. As a result, former NFL players, including on former New England Patriot, provided their reactions to his latest subpar display.

Darrelle Revis, who played for both the Jets and Patriots, caught wind of the dumpster fire Wilson put up.

When the New York Jets battled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, Wilson brought his quarterback qualifications into question. And to word it briefly, he’s not qualified. Wilson completed just 9-of-18 passes for 92 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception.

Revis, who is qualified, claimed Wilson “lost the trust” of Jets fans. He also referenced Brett Farve, who tossed 22 picks during his 2008 campaign with the Jets.

“Zach Wilson has lost the trust of the Jets fanbase. I’m not saying it’s impossible. It will be very hard to regain their trust again. I witnessed these same boos when Brett Farve was under center,” Revis tweeted postgame.

zach wilson has lost the trust of the Jet fanbase. im not saying it?s impossible. it will be very hard to regain their trust again. i witnessed these same boos when brett farve was under center. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) December 23, 2022

As boos from Jets fans rained down at MetLife Stadium, head coach Robert Saleh pulled a familiar trigger. He benched Wilson in the third quarter and replaced him with former Canadian Football League quarterback Chris Streveler.