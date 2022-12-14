Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Shootout Win Vs. Islanders

The Bruins began their homestand on a high note after being out West for their last three games and having minimal time to get their bodies off Mountain Time.

Boston earned a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at TD Garden with help from a Jake DeBrusk snipe and a David Pastrnak game-winner that nearly left head coach Jim Montgomery speechless.

The Bruins improved to 23-4-1 as they continue to sit atop the NHL standings and find ways to win games.

Here are four takeaways from Tuesday’s win:

Bruins were “running on fumes” despite win

The Bruins played the Avalanche in Colorado, the Coyotes in Arizona and the Golden Knights in Vegas last week, with the final game of the road trip played Sunday night. They didn’t have a lot of time to get their bodies adjusted to time change between the West and East coast but still managed a gutsy win.



“We were running on fumes and these are one of the games where we look at the schedule and we’re like, ‘We’re set up to fail here.'” Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley after the game. “But credit to this group, it’s amazing, their mental toughness and their willingness to work for each other. Clearly we didn’t have our ‘A’ game, we weren’t even close to our ‘B’ game, but we willed out a win against a really good hockey team.”

The first period in particular was a bit slow for Boston, but the second period is when the Black and Gold woke up.