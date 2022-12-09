Odell Beckham Jr. Doesn’t ‘See The Point’ Playing During Regular Season

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are still ongoing after the free agent wide receiver paid visits to Buffalo and Dallas.

Things looked as if he might strike a deal with the Cowboys, but it never came to fruition. Many teams would benefit from having Beckham on their roster — especially with the playoffs right around the corner.

But maybe a deal hasn’t been struck because it’s Beckham who doesn’t want to play just yet.

Beckham appeared on “TNF’s The Shop” during Amazon Prime’s airing of “Thursday Night Football” between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders — which had quite the exciting ending — and revealed he’s not quite sure if he sees himself playing in the regular season.

“I haven’t made the decision,” Beckham said, as seen in a video shared by NFL on Prime Video on Twitter. “And for me, I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play (in the) regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

Beckham tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, so he’s not quite a year removed from the surgery. The injury can take up to a year to fully heal, so maybe by the playoffs, Beckham would be more serviceable to a team.

Still, his comments indicate Beckham is looking for a place to call home for the long term.