Patriots Inactives Reaction: Pats Short In Backfield, Healthier At Tackle

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The New England Patriots will be healthier along the offensive line when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

At running back, not so much.

Damien Harris, who had been listed as doubtful with a thigh injury, was among the Patriots’ seven inactive players for their primetime road matchup at State Farm Stadium. Harris made the trip to Arizona and tested his injury in a pregame warmup with strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera, but the team evidently determined he was not healthy enough to play.

Patriots fans can expect another heavy workload for lead back Rhamondre Stevenson, who has been a workhorse this season with Harris in and out of the lineup. New England has two rookie running backs in Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris but does not seem to trust either in offensive roles. Stevenson played 53 of the team’s 54 offensive snaps in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, with Kevin Harris playing one and losing a yard on his lone carry.

Up front, the Patriots will be without tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) for a third straight week but will have the services of tackles Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste, who both are active after being listed as questionable. Brown played through an illness last week that clearly limited him, and Cajuste missed the Buffalo game with calf and back ailments. They’ll be the favorites to start at left and right tackle, respectively, against Arizona.

The Patriots also have Conor McDermott as another option at the position. He was the only New England tackle not listed on the injury report entering Monday. Poor O-line play has been one of the biggest issues for the Patriots’ struggling offense, and that unit again will be tested against a blitz-happy Cardinals defense.

Rounding out the Patriots’ inactives were wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), defensive tackle Sam Roberts, safety Joshuah Bledsoe and linebacker Cameron McGrone. Meyers and Mills were ruled out Saturday along with Wynn. Roberts, Bledsoe and McGrone are healthy scratches, with McGrone sitting out despite being elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day.