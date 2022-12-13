Public Can’t Stop Betting On Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson The betting public loves Stevenson by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

The New England Patriots 2022 season has been a mixed bag, but there has been one constant throughout — the public loves betting on Rhamondre Stevenson.

Each individual week could bring any number of things for Patriots fans. There have superb performances, like those of Week 5 against the Detroit Lions and Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. There has also been a number of disappointing games, including a Week 7 slaughter at the hands of the lowly Chicago Bears and a complete no show in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills. New England has started three different quarterbacks, seen its defense set records in both positive and negative ways, but one thing that has come to be expected is a heavy workload for Stevenson.

The 24-year-old has exploded onto the scene for the Patriots, becoming their most reliable, explosive and effective playmaker. Stevenson leads New England in rushing yards (734), receptions (56) and touchdowns (five) on the season, and should only add to that lead in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris, who are second on the Patriots in receptions and rushing yards, respectively, will miss the game with injuries — opening up yet another opportunity for Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia to feature their favorite offensive weapon. Unfortunately for bettors — the sports books seem to have sniffed that out.

DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Stevenson finding the end zone at -165, the shortest of any player entering the contest. That means a $100 bet would only net you a return of $160.61.That hasn’t deterred bettors, however, as Stevenson commanded the second most bets to score. Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who Belichick seems to be a fan of, led the way.

There are plenty of other ways to bet Stevenson, also, which NESN has highlighted entering this contest.