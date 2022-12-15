Red Sox DFA Infield Prospect Acquired In Mookie Betts Trade

The Boston Red Sox could have gone in any number of directions to make room for newly acquired Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the 40-man roster.

The Red Sox ended up deciding it was time to move on from an infielder they received from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade for Mookie Betts.

Boston announced Thursday they designated Jeter Downs for assignment after three underwhelming seasons, which mostly came in the minors. Downs, 24, did make his major league debut with the Red Sox this summer and showed an ability to play at the hot corner after being brought up as a shortstop.

But Downs’ offense lacked as he batted .154 with one home run and four RBIs across 14 games with Boston. While Downs displayed some power in the minors, he couldn’t get his swing on track at Triple-A Worcester, where he failed to hit above the .200 mark in two seasons with the WooSox.

This is the second player this offseason Boston has parted ways with after Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acquired them via trade. In November, the Red Sox did not tender Franchy Cordero a contract, making him a free agent.