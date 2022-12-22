Robert Kraft Makes Gesture To Patriots Fan From Viral Raiders Video

After catching wind of a viral video from Sunday’s game in Las Vegas that featured a Raiders fan screaming relentlessly in the face of a Patriots fan, New England owner Robert Kraft made a classy gesture.

Kraft invited Patriots fan Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium for this Saturday’s Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Patriots.com’s Alexandra Francisco.

Edmond was attending his first-ever NFL game at Allegiant Stadium only to see the Patriots’ mind-blowing final play result in a loss to the Raiders. A female Raiders fan, who was said to be chirping Edmond all game for rooting on the Patriots, then unleashed a fiery response to Las Vegas’ walk-off win.

The video showcasing the female fan was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, and as of Thursday afternoon, it had 8.3 million views. Many praised Edmond for conducting himself with class.

You can watch the viral video here:

Someone find me this man. I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in ?her? stadium. Absolute shit ending for NE & she?s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn?t. He deserves some love. pic.twitter.com/gaKuSv3YqO — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 21, 2022

Edmond tweeted in response to the video Tuesday.