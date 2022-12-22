Tuukka Rask Visits Fenway Park Ahead Of Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic

Tuukka Rask got a sneak peek of what Fenway Park will look like when the Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic.

The former Boston goalie, who retired from the NHL in Feb. 20222 after complications from hip surgery, will take in the game in a different fashion: as a fan.

Rask is no stranger to the Winter Classic. He was Tim Thomas’ backup in 2010 when the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime at Fenway Park, was the starter for the 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium and manned the net in 2019 in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.

But this will be the first Winter Classic he’s not on the ice or on the bench.

Rask took a tour of the progress made at Fenway Park earlier this week with his daughter, Adelie, and took in the sights of America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

Tuukka on tour. ?? #NHLBruins alum @tuukkarask and his family got an inside look at the rink buildout on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the upcoming #WinterClassic. pic.twitter.com/EueC9AiAnI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 21, 2022

“I love this ballpark,” Rask told NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin. “We come for baseball games and concerts a lot. The Red Sox are always so good to me and my family. But it’s nice to see a hockey rink out there.”